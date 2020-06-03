Rome has experienced an increase in requests for groups to assemble and exercise their First Amendment right to to peaceful assembly.
"The Rome Police Department is working hard to accommodate all requests during this time. We fully support and respect everyone’s rights and freedom of speech," Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett said in a release. "We ask that everyone please comply with the city ordinance for permitting gatherings and assemblies. This helps us keep everyone safe, have time for logistics and planning for staffing such events, and provide protection for everyone involved."
Any permit applications can be submitted at least four days prior to the event and applications are available online at https://www.romefloyd.com/departments/rome-police-department
Questions about when a permit for an assembly is required can be directed to Maj. Rodney Bailey at 706-238-5111.
"Please remember when planning any type of assembly, regardless of the number of participants, in any city building, structure, parking lot, recreational facility or square, or upon any street, sidewalk, park, or public right-of-way which requires the temporary closing or obstruction of all or a portion, or involves a vehicle, or involves the use of any electronic sound amplification, requires the application of an assembly permit," Burnett said. "Thank you for your cooperation as we work together to build a stronger community."