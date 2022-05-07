Rome City Schools Board of Education will hold a work session on Monday and a meeting on Tuesday to finalize and discuss the 2022-2023 school year budget.
The proposed budget gives teachers a $2,000 raise and offers raises to multiple other positions in the school system. Additionally, the $2 million increase in the teacher salary budget accounted for the 25 new instructor positions created.
At Monday’s work session the board will be finalizing items that were tabled from the Spring Retreat in order to prepare for Tuesday’s first reading of the budget, Board Chair Jill Fisher said.
One of the tabled items includes creating a new secretary position at the high school to help manage the assistant principal’s duties.
Also, at Tuesday’s meeting the board will have the budget open to public comment. Even if community members don’t get the opportunity to voice their opinions or concerns, they will still able to submit statements, Fisher added.
Because the school system is chartered with the city, the board will then need to bring the budget to the Rome City Commission for approval.
Before the budget is finalized for the school year, the board will open it back up for public comment at June’s meeting.
Additionally, Assistant Superintendent Dawn Williams will announce minor changes to the board’s closed session policy, and will also discuss graduation requirement changes for the next year.
At April’s spring retreat, Williams said graduation changes will not affect current students at Rome High and the changes are anticipated to take affect for the class of 2026.