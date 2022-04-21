Rome City Schools Board of Education is having their annual spring retreat Friday and Saturday to review next school year's budget and strategic plan.
At Friday's meeting, the board will discuss Rome's strategic plan and the board plans to close a portion of the session to discuss personnel and property, Assistant Superintendent Dawn Williams said.
Under Georgia law, boards can opt to close portions of their meetings to the public to discuss certain items, such as personnel, property or litigation, but they are not required to do so.
While judging the school system's overall effectiveness in the past has been based on test scores, the COVID-19 pandemic left the school system without a year of testing data. Due to this data shortage, the board will be using feedback survey given to the community, students and faculty to adjust next year's strategic goals.
Williams will make a recommendation to the board to use tests that can be measured locally in order to avoid data gaps like this in the future, she said.
The board will discuss and propose changes to the system's 2022-2023 budget during Saturday's session. The board is proposing salary increases for next year and will also add more positions, Williams said.
Because Rome City Schools is chartered with the city, Williams added, the board will have to have their budget approved by the Rome City Commission and have it open to public comments. The budget will then be approved at the school board's June meeting.
The spring board retreat will be held at 508 E. Second St. in the former board training room on Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.