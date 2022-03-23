Rome City School Board of Education will hold a called meeting Friday to interview candidates to replace a vacated seat on the board, as well as potentially renew staff contracts for the next school year.
The board is filling a vacancy created by John Uldrick after he resigned February 24, but changed their original strategy at Tuesday's called meeting.
Initially, the board planned to create a shortlist of seven applicants, interview them on Friday then announce the appointee at Friday's called meeting.
However, the new strategy is to interview all 13 candidates on Friday. This comes after members Faith Collins, Alvin Jackson, and Pasha Burge expressed interviewing only a portion of candidates was unfair.
"I want the playing field to be level for everyone, not just a few," Jackson said. Collins added the board has interviewed all applicants in years past."
According to Fisher, there will most likely be a second round of interviews. In this case, a shortlist of finalists will be created on Friday and additional interview dates will be announced at the called meeting.
On the other hand, if they decide there will be no more interviews, the appointee will be announced on Friday.
Another item the board may address during its Friday meeting is the approval of contracts for the next school year. The board discussed the topic during a nearly two hour closed session earlier this week, but took no actions.
The called meeting will be at 8 p.m. March 25 at Central Office in the board training room.