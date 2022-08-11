The Rome School Board will meet Friday at 5:30 p.m. to reviewing weapons detection systems information as well as discuss Rome Middle School construction updates.
During the meeting, Interim RCS Superintendent Dawn Williams will present a number of weapons detection systems purchasing proposals before the board.
The measure comes after two Rome High School students on separate days last week were found with loaded pistols at the school. Both students face criminal charges and disciplinary action. No students were threatened or harmed in either incident.
This week the school system implemented increased security measures including back pack searches and additional safety drills at Rome High School and Middle School in response.
Also the board will review several proposed changes to the Middle School construction project, still in the planning stages. Voters approved a new education local option sales tax which will fund the building of a new Rome Middle School across the loop from the current one.
"We made some adjustments to try and get the cost down a little," Williams said. She will present those proposed adjustments before board members during that meeting.
The meeting will be held at the Rome Board of Education administrative offices in the former boardroom located at 508 East Second Street. According to a release, the board will also close the session to the public on Friday to discuss personnel.
The school board is also scheduled to meet on Saturday at 8 a.m. to discuss the search for a new school system superintendent in closed session. That meeting will be held at the Floyd Campus of Georgia Highlands College at 3175 Cedartown Hwy. in the McCorkle Building.