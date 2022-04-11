The Rome Board of Education will discuss their five year facility plan, including plans to build a new Rome Middle School, during a meeting on Tuesday.
The board will vote on revising the current five year facility plan to include building a new middle school. Putting the new school the five year plan allows the Rome City school system to receive state capital funding to start its construction, Superintendent Louis Byars said.
The school systems is hoping voters will pass an education local option sales tax on the May primary ballot. The sales tax will be an extension of the penny sales tax voters approved to, among other things, build the Rome College and Career Academy on the Rome High School campus.
Another way the board will attempt to maximize funding for a new middle school is through the phaseout of the former the North Heights Elementary building and the current Rome Middle building.
While the state will not outright provide funding for a new school, it will give money for needed classrooms. By phasing out the two schools, the board will reduce the system’s classroom inventory allowing them to receive additional state funds that will go towards a new middle school.
Additionally the board will discuss extending test score submissions for the Strategic Waivers School System program. The program is a five year contract that allows the school system to have flexible funding if they meet performance based standards. However, students did not take standardized tests for two years, and the system’s five year deadline is coming up, Byars said. Therefore, the the program is offering extensions and the board will meet to submit the required documents.
The board will also appoint the A.D. Black scholarship committee and will confirm the dates of teacher appreciation week.
The scholarship is meant to help students in need from the Rome and Floyd County area who want to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology. It’s named for A.D. Black, who was the first student from the area to attend Georgia Tech.
The meeting will be at Rome City Schools College and Career Academy. Caucus starts at 4 p.m. in room A211 and the regular meeting will be at 5:45 p.m. in room A201.