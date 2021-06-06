The Rome school board is scheduled to have the final reading and vote to adopt its Fiscal Year 2022 budget during its monthly meeting on Tuesday.
Financially, the school system is expecting increased state and local revenues to the tune of $2.75 million and $2.57 million respectively.
The board is scheduled to caucus at 4 p.m. in Room A211 at the College and Career Academy, 990 Veterans Memorial Highway. The regular meeting will start at 5:45 p.m. in Room A201.
Superintendent Lou Byars will give an attendance report as well as a report on the current education local option sales tax, ELOST V.
In May, Byars reported collections were up, with $142,995 collected over the projected amount so far.
In new business, the board is scheduled to discuss revisions to the school system’s policies concerning leave and absences for professional and support personnel. They will also hold a first reading of revisions to the policies concerning interscholastic activities for grades 6-8.
The school board will also continue its discussion concerning board policies on public participation in board meetings.
As part of the proposed policy, members of the public who wish to speak at the board meeting would be required to submit a request in writing to the board 24 hours in advance of the meeting alongside any materials they wish the board to consider.
The board is also expected to limit the speakers to 15 minutes and require them to be citizens of Rome or current employees, current students, or a parent or guardian of a current Rome City Schools student.
Request forms will be available on the school’s webpage as well as at the Central Office at 508 East Second St.