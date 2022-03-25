In this January 2022 file photo, Rome City Schools board — Will Byington, Pascha Burge, Jill Fisher, Faith Collins, John Uldrick, Dr. Melissa Davis and Alvin Jackson — stand alongside Floyd County Superior Court Judge Kay Ann Wetherington after being sworn in. That board is now seeking to fill a sea vacated by Uldrick in mid-February.
Rome City Schools Board of Education selected their final two candidates at a called meeting Friday and will interview them for a second time next week.
The board then concluded the meeting by naming the two final candidates for the seat vacated by John Uldrick in February: Erin A. Hernandez and Antonia LaShun Blanchard.
After conducting interviews for 13 applicants Friday morning, members discussed issues of diversity on the school board.
Board member Pasha Burge pointed out West End and East Central are the represented most elementary schools on the board. She also stated she would like to consider someone who knows the experience of different communities.
"Who could be a better advocate from those schools than a member of the community?" Burge said.
Board members Alvin Jackson and Faith Collins countered their personal history does not factor into their decision making, and they represent the district as a whole.
"I think as a board member, from my perspective, it doesn't matter where I live," Jackson said. "It doesn't matter what my personal feelings are. I'm for the system. The kids are my number one priority."
The second interview will be held on Tuesday March 29 at 5:30 p.m.