Rome school board names Eric Holland as next Rome City Schools superintendent

As the Rome Board of Education voted to name Eric Holland as the next Rome City Schools superintendent a cheer went up from the crowd his supporters.
A finalized contract will make Holland the first Black superintendent of Rome City Schools.
"This is a momentous day," Rome City Commissioner Bonny Askew, one of many representatives of Rome's Black community who turned out in support of Holland said.
Holland, who was in attendance at the meeting with his wife Melissa and family, greeted well-wishers.
Holland had been the Rome High principal since 2017, and is currently the principal of Marietta High School — a position he took in July after he was released from his Rome contract.
The Marietta school board has a called meeting at 4 p.m. today, potentially to name his replacement at the school.
Holland holds multiple educational specialist degrees from the University of Georgia, Capella University and Albany State University. He is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.
Prior to his move to Rome, he served as interim principal at the Northeast Campus of Tift County High School, which housed the ninth grade.
A Miami native, Holland was raised in Donalsonville, and is married to Melissa Holland. They have two boys, Eric Jr. “EJ” and Ayden.
He graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University with a bachelor’s and master’s in education (2000 and 2003). In 2006, Holland earned his Specialist in Educational Leadership from Albany State University. In 2009, Holland obtained his doctorate from Capella University. In 2021, Holland obtained an Educational Specialist Degree from the University of Georgia.
His bio states Holland has 18 years of administration experience and 22 years as an educator in the public school system.