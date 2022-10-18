The Rome Board of Education upheld on Tuesday Superintendent Eric Holland’s request to terminate the contract of Rene Knight, a law enforcement pathway teacher at Rome High.
The board also voted to hire Kiwon Thrash as Knight’s replacement.
The board heard evidence and testimony during a called meeting Monday regarding an incident on Aug. 30 where Knight told an unruly student in class “if I had my gun, I would shoot you.” Knight stated, and no one disputed, that she was referring to a Nerf gun they had in her public safety class. She then shot at the student with the Nerf gun.
Holland was represented by board attorney Chris Twyman and the hearing was presided over by local attorney John Scott Husser. Knight represented herself during the hearing.
On that day Knight’s class was actually a joint class to hear from an outside speaker from 911. A representative from U Public Relations, a local firm contracted to provide coverage to Rome City Schools, was audio recording the class and caught the exchange between Knight and the student. This audio recording was given to an assistant principal, who then gave the recording to Holland, who notified the board of its existence.
The incident happened days prior to Holland taking over as the school system’s superintendent. Once he took office in September, he requested the board immediately terminate Knight’s contract for breaking two standards of the Georgia Code of Ethics for Educators.
The first is Standard 2, Conduct with Students, Item 4 “Engaging in or permitting harassment of or misconduct towards a student.” The other is Standard 9, “Unethical conduct includes... any conduct that impairs and/or diminishes the certificate holder’s ability to function professionally.”
Holland also discussed other incidents where he felt that Knight acted inappropriately with students. He gave several examples, including having students do “wall sits” or pushups as a form of punishment.
Knight testified that she stopped meting out exercise as punishment after being corrected by Holland. But he stated there was a second incidence of her using the “wall sits” and pushups as punishment. Knight denied knowledge of a second incident of this type.
Holland also recalled an incident between Knight and a parent. The parent complained and the student was eventually removed from Knight’s class.
Knight countered, recalling that she and a student’s parent argued about the student’s unruly classroom behavior but that the student in question left the school the next year.
Lastly, Holland told of an incident where Knight allegedly referenced George Floyd during a lesson in how to de-escalate tension with police. Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police and several officers were later criminally prosecuted and convicted of his death.
Holland stated that, considering national issues with police reform, it was inappropriate to reference Floyd. During that testimony it was not explicitly stated how Floyd was referenced in the lesson on police de-escalation.
In her defense, Knight indicated that as a public safety teacher, she regularly uses the Nerf gun as a prop and her students are all aware of it. She further stated that her students were not offended by her statement, nor by the use of the Nerf gun. Testimony from another teacher, Andrew Watson, who was present during that class, backed up her statement that her students were not alarmed.
“There are quite a few students of mine that have graduated and are like my children. It breaks my heart to be here today,” Knight told the board.
Knight indicated there were additional reasons why she felt Holland chose to press for her termination, although she didn’t go into great detail.
She referenced an alleged sexual harassment incident involving a student where she felt Holland disapproved of how she handled it. She also stated that she had been outspoken about the presence of guns on the Rome High School campus prior to two loaded guns being discovered during the first week of school.
Knight, who is a former law enforcement officer, stated she volunteered to help provide instruction on how to properly check student’s bags for firearms.
After hearing testimony from both sides during Monday’s called meeting, the board closed the meeting to the public. After a short closed door discussion Monday night the school board reconvened briefly to indicate they would not issue a ruling at that time.
According to Georgia state law, Knight can appeal any decision to the Georgia Department of Education.