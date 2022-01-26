In an effort to boost teacher recruiting and retention, the Rome Board of Education gave its approval for a tentative plan to increase the pay scale as well as extend pay increases for long term employees.
That plan will be contingent on plans announced by Gov. Brian Kemp to remove austerity measures regarding schools in the state budget. That measure is currently in the governor's 2022-2023 budget proposal, which would need to be approved by the legislature
"I'm extremely confident this plan will go forward," Rome City Schools Superintendent Lou Byars said.
Byars said he wants to have an idea of what they can offer potential recruits for the school system as they go into a recruitment fair on Feb. 5.
The plan is to add $2,000 to employees' salaries. That would be in addition to a one-time $2,000 bonus promised by Kemp in the mid-term budget.
Other changes will be an increased local teacher supplement -- from 6% to 7.5% -- as well as increased pay for paraprofessionals.
Recognizing the value of experience, the Rome system plans to increase the time period that long term employees will receive salary schedule increases, from 21 years of service -- where schedule increases currently end -- to 31-plus years of service.
That incentive, an action already taken by some nearby school systems like Bartow County, is meant to keep long term teachers within the system
In an email to local teachers, the president of the Rome Association of Educators, Marti Couey, stated that "many experienced teachers have not had a raise in 10 years or more. Our board members listened and acted."
The meeting on Tuesday evening doesn't move the budget process up but was a meeting of the minds and an approval to move forward with the proposed plan. Generally, the school system works through the budget process beginning in April, with a first reading in May and approval in June.
The plan will also put additional positions throughout the school system, including six elementary STEAM teachers. That acronym is for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics positions that provide cross-curricular instruction for students.
"As our school size grows, our classes become larger classes," Byars said. "This will provide another teacher at each of the schools to reduce those class sizes, allow us to continue with the emphasis on STEAM and allow the teachers to teach core subjects."
The plan also includes five more special education teachers, 11 additional teachers throughout the system, a custodian, a diagnostician and a board-certified behavior analyst to help with special education programs. It also converts one part time assistant principal position to full time as well as adds a new assistant principal position at West End Elementary.
The school system is hosting a recruitment fair for all positions on Feb. 5 at the College and Career Academy from 9 a.m. to noon.
Interested applicants may visit https://teachgeorgia.org/AdvSearch.aspx?Subjects=All&Systems=7851 or the system’s website https://www.rcs.rome.ga.us/page/human-resources for more information.