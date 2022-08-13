The Rome School Board unanimously approved moving forward with the purchase of the Evolv weapons detections system to be placed at Rome High School and Rome Middle School.
During the meeting on Friday evening, Interim RCS Superintendent Dawn Williams presented two weapon detection system purchasing proposals before the board — Evolv and Athena.
“There are pros and cons to each one,” Williams said. She recommended the Evolv system which has additional features, like cameras built into the towers of the system.
“It will actually signal the area on the person’s body,” said Williams, speaking of the Evolv system.
Both could be set up in the school and would be able to be taken down so the system could be taken to athletic events.
The total four-year cost for the Athena system is $313,083, and the total four-year cost, if costs are paid up front, for the Evolv system is $375,506.25.
Board member Dr. Melissa Davis, who is out of town, went to physically look at the Evolv system and view a presentation by the company. She said the system will pick up weapons but won’t pick up spiral binders and belts.
“It will pick up chromebooks,” she said, but added that students may be able to hold their chromebooks out in front of them and the system will be able to determine it’s not a weapon.
“Logistically, it seemed to be a very viable system for day-to-day use,” Davis said.
Any installation would take five to six weeks, Williams said.
RCS Director of Safety and Security Jason Self said the Evolv system is used at Disney World and scans several thousand people each day.
The scanners would be placed in entrances and once students are in class, the system would be moved to the front office for visitors to the school throughout the day.
During that discussion, the board also briefly discussed the pros and cons of hiring an armed or unarmed security force to patrol the school. Another option, board member Pascha Burge said could be entering into talks with the Floyd County Police Department to supplement the school’s resource officers.
“I know this has been quite the week and I’d like to extend a thank you to our faculty, staff, teachers and Rome police department. Everybody has put forth quite the effort this week,” Davis said. “I just wanted to let you know how much we appreciate everyone.”
During the public comment section, two parents voiced their concerns.
Kathy Wood said both her sons have been afforded a great education in the district. Both of her sons have increasingly talked about the presence of drugs, violence and lack of discipline in the schools — both middle and high school.
She asked if the board took the comments given in the superintendent search to heart.
“Do you care you have teachers too scared to voice their opinions because they’re too afraid of retaliation,” Wood said. She said the right person for the job is sitting right here in this room, speaking of Williams. “What are you waiting for?”
Wood told the board she is fearful that former Rome High School Principal Eric Holland was going to be interviewed for the job after “abandoning the school.”
The school board is also scheduled to meet on Saturday at 8 a.m. to begin interviewing candidates for the school system superintendent in closed session.
That meeting will be held at the Floyd Campus of Georgia Highlands College at 3175 Cedartown Highway in the McCorkle Building.