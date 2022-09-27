The Rome Board of Education approved the placement of Rome Middle School Principal G. Parke Wilkinson as the new principal of Rome High School during a called meeting Tuesday.
“Mr. Wilkinson has tremendous leadership skills and a broad range of experience in not only school leadership, but community leadership as well,” said RCS Superintendent Eric L. Holland. “I am excited about working with Mr. Wilkinson as he applies his leadership skills at Rome High as we move forward with our many future projects and plans there.”
Wilkinson will begin his tenure as Rome High School principal on Oct. 10. Rome City Schools will begin reviewing applications immediately to fill the position of principal at Rome Middle School.
The position has been open since the beginning of the school year after former principal, now superintendent, Holland accepted a position as the principal of Marietta High School. At the end of August, the Rome school board named Holland as Rome's superintendent.
At the opening of the session the board went into closed session to discuss personnel. They remained in closed session for one hour. The state’s Open Meetings law allows — but doesn’t require — elected officials to go behind closed doors to discuss certain issues, such as potential litigation, real estate and personnel.
Nineteen people applied for the position, according to Holland. A committee of teachers and administrators interviewed seven of those applicants.
Wilkinson holds a B.S. in Elementary Education from the University of Alabama (1995); an M.Ed in Early Childhood Education from Piedmont College (2004); a certificate in Educational Leadership from the University of Alabama (2006) and an Ed.S in Educational Leadership from the University of Alabama (2008).
After stints in Tampa, Florida and Dekalb County, Ga., Wilkinson came to East Central Elementary School in 2001. While at East Central he was a fifth grade ELA and science teacher, and then served as the assistant principal from 2001 through 2008.
In 2008, Wilkinson served as assistant principal at Rome High School. While working at the high school as assistant principal, Wilkinson was charged with creating a testing schedule, implemented credit recovery, evaluated teachers and was responsible for discipline on 22 Rome City Schools’ buses.
In Aug. of 2009, Wilkinson became the principal of Main Elementary School. During his time in leadership at Main Elementary School (2009-2011) sixth grade students scored 100 percent in reading earning a National Blue Ribbon.
Wilkinson then served as principal at East Central Elementary School from Aug. of 2011 until May of 2015. While at East Central, he created the Red Hat Reader program and the East Central Brick Campaign that raised money for the school’s Parent Teacher Organization.
Wilkinson was also principal of Anna K. Davie Elementary School from 2015-2017 where he focused on student achievement and community involvement, as well.
In 2017, Wilkinson became the principal of Rome Middle School where he presently works with students in Rome City Schools. Under his leadership, the school has seen the creation of six CTAE classes, the return of a robust foreign language program, STEM teams for seventh and eighth grade students, and a mentoring program in partnership with the 100 Black Men of Northwest Georgia.