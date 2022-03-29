Rome City Schools Board of Education appointed Antonia LaShun Blanchard to take the board seat vacated by John Uldrick at Tuesday evening’s called meeting.
This comes at a time where the board is in the first steps of searching for a replacement for current superintendent Louis Byars. In February, Byars announced his retirement will take effect at the end of the school year on May 31.
As a result, the board hired the Georgia School Board Association for $7,800 to facilitate the search, and will likely conduct a full fledged search at the end of the school year into summer.
The board will most likely start the hiring process for a new superintendent promptly after Blanchard’s induction. One of the first steps board members must take is to create a timeline for GSBA and make a list of characteristics they would like to see in a candidate.
From there, GSBA will find applicants who fit the criteria and present them to the board. Board member Will Byington said GSBA should facilitate the overall process, but the board will hire the candidate.
Additionally, it’s likely the board will appoint an interim superintendent as the hiring process continues, due to legal requirements.
The nine-member school board started a new four-year term in January after the seats were all filled in the November 2021 election. Uldrick announced in February he was moving to a new job in Atlanta.