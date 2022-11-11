Rome proudly celebrated Veterans Day with a host of activities and services across the city.
The annual Veterans Day ceremony, generally held at Myrtle Hill, was moved indoors to the Second Avenue Baptist Church because of rainy weather. Inside, Steve Rood of the Post 5 American Legion presided over the placing of wreaths on a simulated tombstone. A large crowd filled the church during the ceremony to honor those who served in the military.
Newly re-elected U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Rome, was a keynote speaker. Greene spoke fondly of her father, a U.S. Navy veteran who recently passed, and the positive impact he always felt that military service had had on his life.
That wasn't the only place where Veteran's Day was observed. Schools across the county honored the military service of students' parent and grandparents.
St. Mary's Catholic School held a Veteran's Day mass and program. They played the song from each branch of the armed forces as flags were carried in. They also observed a moment of silence for the MIA and POW flag.
They were joined by many friends, family members and parishioners who have served the country in the military.
Each one received a poppy made by members of the American Legion and also a star, carefully cut from flags too tattered and torn to fly anymore, but that represent the fact that our soldiers and veterans will never be forgotten.
Several local businesses also observed Veteran's Day. Beninato Oral Surgery was one such business. Dr. John Beninato and staff held a free clinic for veterans on Friday in memory of Tony Hastings, a Rome resident and friend of the clinic.
The staff performed almost $15,000 worth of free treatment to veterans who also left with a gift of appreciation for their service.
"Dr. Beninato and the entire staff just wanted to do something to thank our veterans," said Lisa Faircloth, a team leader at the clinic. "It was so touching to see how appreciative the veterans were even though we were happy to do this in as a way of thanking them for their service. This event was special also because many of our staff members have family members that are veterans. We were humbled to be able to provide this to some amazing people that have sacrificed so much for us."
The American Legion Post 52 on Calhoun Avenue had a fundraising barbecue and bake sale. The sale continues Saturday.
All proceeds from the fundraiser will go to provide veterans food boxes and the post's high school scholarship fund.
Students at Alto Park Elementary School took time Friday morning to say thank you to local veterans during a special Veteran’s Day program.
Around a dozen veterans, most of them family members of students, attended the ceremony.
Among them was Mary Bodkin, who served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. After retirement in 2006, Bodkin has worked with both the Rome City and Floyd County School System, and is now a substitute teacher at Alto Park.
The guest speaker was assistant principal Patrick Hopper, who is also a U.S. Army veteran.