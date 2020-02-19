In shifting its focus more toward tourism, the Rome Area History Museum is changing its name.
The facility at 305 Broad St. will be called the Rome Area History Center.
Georgia's Rome Office of Tourism Director Lisa Smith said the name better reflects changes since the city took over management in January, to keep the venue fresh and a place people want to come back to.
"We're breathing new life into the museum," said Selena Tilly, who is staffing the facility on a daily basis with Johnette Chambers.
Repairs to the building will include a new roof and replacement of second-floor windows on the back side looking out over the Town Green, Smith said.
Technological upgrades to both the exhibit space and second-floor special events area are also well underway. A new audio-visual system has been installed with projection screens and a 16-speaker surround sound audio component.
The announcement came Wednesday during the Historic Preservation Commission meeting where Beth Dunay was elected as chairwoman for 2020 and Mandy Maloney was chosen as vice-chair.
Plans for a rear sun room on the Sara McElrath home at 400 E. Third St. were approved as the lone action item on the HPC agenda.
Historic planner Brittany Griffin also told the agency that she has completed a grant application to the state for $18,000 to assist with a mandated survey of historic properties in the Between the Rivers Historic District.