The Rome Rotary Club received a Disaster Response Grant in October, and was able to supply funding to a Ukrainian Rotary Club for the purchase of supplies to help refugees from across the region.
"This is what the Rotary Club does," said member Randy Sumners. "We have this depth of experience and ability to deliver what is needed, regardless of the situation."
Sumners and Mary Hardin Thornton worked with Rotary leadership of District 6910, who actually approved the Grant from Rotary International.
"We worked closely with Janice Davis, Bruce Azevedo and Tim Ranney at District 6910 to secure the grant and help District 2232 in Ukraine purchase the supplies," Sumners said.
The $25,000 grand is for beds and shelter for refugees primarily in Kyiv, who are living under constant bombardment from Russia.
"One of the major issues whenever you're trying to help people overseas, is that you really need so make sure the money you send is being used for what you sent it for," Sumners said. "That's why the process we went through with the Rotary Club International, to work in Ukraine, was so detailed. Down to insuring they sent us receipts for the things they bought."
And it's not by accident that Sumners was looking to help in the Ukraine. Since his adopted son Spencer passed away early last year, he's made some connections with some of Spencer's extended family in Ukraine.
It was really difficult to see something like this unfold and do nothing," Thornton said. "But we made a commitment to get it done, no matter how hard it is. It feels good to be a part of that type of organization."
So when Russia invaded Ukraine, Sumners had some contacts which proved important when time came to extend aid.
Oksana Tjupa, Charter President of Rotary 2232 in Ukraine coordinated things in Kiev, including purchasing the supplies and getting them where they needed to go.
Tjupa wrote an email to Sumners recently, stating "...We continue to hold on and help the victims! God bless Ukraine! Thank you for your kindness and gift to the people! Thank you so much for your kind hearts!"