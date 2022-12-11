A proposed $43 million general fund budget for 2023 will go before the full Rome City Commission for the first time on Monday night.
The board is also slated to approve on first reading the budgets for close to 30 other separate funds, including water and sewer, workers compensation, downtown development and the golf course and tennis center. Adoption is expected before the end of the year.
Commissioners also are expected to approve increases in the rental rates at city facilities, ranging from $50 to $100, for the coming year.
The board meets at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St. At a 5 p.m. premeeting caucus a discussion of Rome City Schools is planned. Although the school system is run by an elected board of education, it falls under the city's charter. That differs from the county school system, which is separate from the Floyd County government.
Both sessions are public.
The general fund budget -- which covers most daily operations and services -- is projected to need about $2 million from the city's fund balance, based on projected revenue of just over $40 million. No property tax increase is being proposed.
A major driver of the deficit is the city's bus service. It's expected to need about $1.5 million to operate in 2023, compared to the $175,000 budgeted in 2022.
That's due to a loss of federal funding from several sources, primarily connected to a ruling that those grants can't be used to transport Rome City Schools students on daily routes. The system had in place for decades and the past few years have been spent untangling the financing. A boost from the American Rescue Plan Act deferred the reckoning but that money also is going away, City Manager Sammy Rich has said.
Plans are to continue free mainline bus service throughout the city in 2023. That's not a big budgetary hit, since fares only bring in about $40,000 a year. Commissioners have said the increased mobility of local residents is an overall benefit to the economy.
The two areas getting the most money in the general fund budget are public safety, $11.4 million, and public works, $7 million. That's not including capital expenses and additional funding from SPLOST, the 1-cent special purpose, local option sales tax.
A few other items of interest in the proposed 2023 budgets are:
* an allocation to renovate the restrooms in the lobby of city hall, which houses the city auditorium;
* funding to start building a new drinking water intake on the Etowah River;
* a request for money to add a rooftop deck to the Rome Area History Center downtown, which was rejected;
* a $35,000 earmark to apply for National Historic Register status for East Rome; and
* a $2.5 million capital expense for waterway projects funded through the 2017 SPLOST. Voters approved a $3.6 million earmark in the package but, up to now, little has been spent.
Plans on the ballot called for remodeling the basement of the ECO River Education Center in Ridge Ferry Park to add more exhibits and storage space; building a community boathouse as the centerpiece of a second education area off Pollock Street in South Rome; and establishing at least one river trail campsite for eco-tourists using the Northwest Georgia river system.