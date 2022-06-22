Rome's Pride celebration starts this Friday and will feature a march, comedy, drag and end with a church service on Sunday.
A Pride Kickoff Party takes place on Friday at The Vogue, 247 Broad St. The venue will be transformed into Club Vogue and will feature standup comedians including TJ Black, Greg Hall and Darris Linginfelter.
Guests will then be able to “raise those bills” for an eclectic drag lineup including entertainers Qween Farraz, Sasha Dior, Monet Sinclair, Motion, Serena Blair, Charmaine Sinclair Dupree, Camilla Carter, Cici Nicole, India Mills, Courtney Chanel Stratton and Chucky De Vil.
This event is 21+ and guests must have a ticket to enter. Limited tickets are available at www.romegapride.com.
On Saturday, a Rainbow March will begin at 11 a.m. on Broad Street. Participants will meet in front of Rome City Hall at 10:45 a.m. and move down Broad and end at Heritage Park for the day's activities.
The Chatta Pride Spinners, a color guard troupe from Chattanooga, Tennessee, will be in attendance with their colorful performance during the march. The public is invited to participate and the trolley will be available for those who cannot march but still want to participate.
Heritage Park will become “Pride Plaza” for the day, and will host food vendors, community organizations, diverse vendors from around North Georgia, live music, family-friendly performances, face painting, Drag Queen Storytime and a kids activity area. Heritage Park activities will run through 7 p.m. and its main stage will feature entertainment throughout the day.
The weekend will finish with a nondenominational church service at First United Methodist Church of Rome starting at 10 a.m. and the public is invited to attend.
Two demonstrations are also scheduled that day, including a prayer rally from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on the Town Green Saturday. The public is invited to attend to "pray for our nation" and will feature several pastors.
Another gathering is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on the levee trail to "demonstrate" against the Pride event.