The City Commission presented a proclamation for Georgia Cities Week during its meeting Monday and events will continue through the week highlighting services provided by the city.
"We have a lot of great events planned for Georgia Cities Week all this week," Kristi Kent with the City of Rome said during the meeting after receiving a proclamation from City Commissioner Jaime Doss.
Tuesday, April 25, 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.: Coffee with the Chiefs – The public is invited to Rome City Hall to meet our police and fire chiefs and their command staff. Java Joy will be on-site with their mobile coffee cart to serve coffee and hugs. Complimentary coffee, hot cocoa and iced coffee will be provided. Connect with other citizens and our public safety officials. The event will be held outside city hall; in the event of rain, it will move into the lobby of city hall.
Wednesday, April 26, 11 a.m. – Noon: Water Reclamation Tour – The public is invited to a tour of the City of Rome Water Reclamation Facility. This unique tour sheds light on a city service unknown to many citizens. Learn how the city employs scientists and the scientific processes used to reclaim and treat water from various sources to ensure clean water reenters our rivers. The tour will be held at 212 Blacks Bluff Road.
Thursday, April 27, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.: Historic Evening at Ft. Norton – This night of history highlights a SPLOST funded project that served to renovate the old 1890's waterworks building on Jackson Hill into an event facility. A special program with a storyteller dressed in character will share the history of Ft. Norton. You will also learn about how the city later utilized the land for a water filtration plant. The building is located on the trail system on Jackson Hill. The Roman Rose Trolley will provide transportation to the renovated waterworks building. The public should meet at the Civic Center parking lot located at 402 Civic Center Drive at 6 p.m. The trolley will pick-up groups at 6:00 pm and 6:15 pm for transportation up the hill to the building. The public is also welcome to walk or bike the trail. The trolley will provide return transportation to the parking lot after the program ends at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, April 28, 4 p.m.: Rome Community Center Ribbon Cutting – The city is hosting a ribbon cutting celebration of the newly renamed Rome Community Center; previously called the Rome Senior Center. The center has been rebranded to better communicate that the center is open to everyone in the community and provides a great space for groups and events. The public will have the opportunity to tour the facility, learn about current programs and view all recent renovations completed at the facility. The Coosa Valley Regional Services/Area Agency on Aging operates a senior nutrition program at this location and contributed funding that the City used for improvements at the facility. The ribbon cutting will be held at 406 Riverside Parkway across the street from Ridge Ferry Park.
Commissioners also issued proclamations recognizing Child Abuse Awareness Month and Crime Victims' Rights Awareness Week.