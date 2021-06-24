On July 7, Rome Police Department will be hosting a public hearing as part of their national re-accreditation from the Commission of Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.
The department undergoes an on-site assessment every four years, according to Accreditation Manager Stephanie Hill-Hudson. Members of the community are invited to attend the hearing and submit comments.
“As part of being a nationally accredited department, we have to follow certain standards from CALEA,” Hudson said. “We have 459 standards that CALEA sets for us to comply with.”
CALEA was founded in 1979 by several national law enforcement executive associations to set the gold standard for agencies.
The voluntary accreditation program covers four basic areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations and support services.
The RPD was the second agency in Georgia to become nationally accredited by CALEA, in 1986, Chief Denise Downer-McKinney said.
They were also the second department in Georgia to become accredited at the state level and have been since 1998.
Hudson explained that a lot of the police departments that have been receiving national criticism don’t follow CALEA or state standards.
“Right after the George Floyd incident occurred, CALEA sent out a notice to all police departments affiliated with CALEA to comply with new standards — like having a duty to intervene policy and a neck restraint policy,” she said. “And what we found was, we didn’t have to change anything because we already had those policies in place.”
The department has had a ban on choke holds for over 10 years.
McKinney explained that accreditation keep their agency accountable to the community and helps to maintain a sense of trust.
“Accreditation promotes the efficient use of resources and improvement in service delivery,” she said in an earlier interview. “From the involvement of citizens and police working together, local officials demonstrating our commitment to excellence in leadership and resource management, to supporting and meeting the community’s needs — these standards give written objectives, training and well defined lines of authority — particularly our use of best practices.”
“Part of being accredited is that everything — every interaction and encounter — is well documented and held to the standards outlined by the stated best practices,” she said. “It covers us and it covers our citizens.”
The CALEA Commission will be calling in over Zoom on July 7 at 6 p.m. in the Commission Chambers at Rome City Hall, 601 Broad St.
If you can’t make it, you can send in comments or questions by calling 706-238-5107 on July 6 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.