School zone signage in front of Main Elementary on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard heading east. The initial speeding fine is $75 after one warning. Any subsequent fine is $125. Of the amount fined, 65% goes to the RPD and 35% goes to RedSpeed.
Adam Carey, File
Adam Carey, File
This school zone speed camera is in front of Main Elementary on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard heading East.
Doug Walker, File
RedSpeed traffic cameras have been located on Veterans Memorial Highway near Rome High School since 2021.
A speed camera placed near Main Elementary on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard late last year has begun to do its job, changing the habits of drivers speeding through the school zone, police say.
“I have seen significant improvements in people’s speeds,” Rome Police Department Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett said.
The addition of that camera in front of the elementary school in November has drawn some ire and complaints from those commuting into town. There have also been questions as to when those cameras are not only operating, but also when tickets are issued.
The cameras only capture the license plates — not the drivers’ images. An RPD officer reviews and approves each violation before a ticket is issued, and citations issued are civil infractions and do not count as points against a driver’s record.
The law concerning speed cameras for school zones dictates that the cameras are active and issuing tickets throughout the school day, from one hour before school to one our after school closes, Burnett said.
Another point to consider is that during the times when students are coming from or leaving school the speed limit is reduced to 35 mph — from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Flashing lights on the school zone speed limit signs indicate when the speed limit is reduced.
However, once school is out in the afternoon and on the weekends those cameras don’t issue tickets, Burnett said. They’re still operational and monitoring the speeds of motorists but don’t issue tickets.
So far this year the camera on MLK Boulevard has issued 1,800 tickets, Burnett said. For a similar comparison the camera on Veterans Memorial Highway near Rome High School has issued 2,015 citations in a similar time frame — from November 2022 to Wednesday of this week.
Of the revenue generated from the speed cameras, 35% goes to RedSpeed, which installed and monitors the devices. The other 65% goes to the Rome Police Department.
Numerous publications have documented how slower speeds can save lives. One definitive study linked by the AAA Foundation found that children and young adults have less than a 10% risk of serious injury or death in an accident at 15 mph, but that the risks climbed substantially with each 5 mph increment.