With the Rome Police Department set to resume as close to normal operations as it can starting Monday, the agency is preparing to welcome the public back into the Rome-Floyd County Law Enforcement Center.
John Giles, the department’s administrative officer, helped staff set up the lobby of the building to direct visitors to the agency’s information window to pay fines or get incident reports.
Signs and temporary barriers are in place and stickers on the floor mark off intervals of 6 feet so everyone in line can adhere to social distancing guidelines.
The stickers are also placed on the floor leading up to the entrance to the municipal courtroom, which has been set up with chairs spaced 6 feet apart in preparation for when court is allowed to resume.
Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton announced last week that he's extending a statewide judicial emergency through mid-June. That means civil and criminal jury trials will continue to be on hold and no jurors or grand jurors will be called to serve. That also includes Rome Municipal Court.
Floyd County police reopened their offices in the lobby of the law enforcement center April 27.