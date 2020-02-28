Four must be Patrolman First Class Scott Kasmar's lucky number.
Four years ago -- almost to the day -- he joined the Rome Police Department as a rookie officer after being in combat in Iraq with the 101st Airborne and serving as a drill sergeant at Fort Benning.
Four times last year, he was named Officer of the Month after performing life-saving feats while on duty on the streets he's come to love.
On Feb. 24, the 35-year-old son of a longtime firefighter and teacher-turned-nurse was awarded Officer of the Year and recognized by the City of Rome with an official proclamation.
"They always say there's that one incident in the year that just sticks out above all the others," said Kasmar, who grew up with one older brother in a small town in Illinois. "I always say I'm always at the right place at a bad time. It's good, though. To have this knowledge and be able to help people and be that buffer between life and death is indescribable."
For Kasmar, that one incident that will probably always stay with him happened Aug. 28 of last year.
A call came out from the 200 block of South Broad that a man had been shot during a domestic altercation. He was in the perfect location to get there quickly.
Realizing from his previous emergency medical training that the shooting victim was in dire danger of bleeding to death, the PFC who had wanted to be a nurse began administering aid using a special trauma gauze from his own kit called "Quick Clot."
"I was pretty worried about him because he'd lost a lot of blood," Kasmar said.
Blocking out the screaming woman in the background, Kasmar was able to stay focused until the EMS crew arrived one minute later.
"I think that was the fastest I'd ever seen EMS arrive on scene," he said. "The timing was so critical."
Surviving to see another day, that shooting victim, Darrius Martin, presented Kasmar and the dispatcher who kept him calm, Victoria Henson, with "hero" awards in November for helping save his life.
Martin had been at Floyd Medical Center for 21 days while recovering from wounds to his liver, gallbladder and colon. One of the two bullets just missed his spine by mere inches, according to his mother, Shinice Ragland.
Kasmar said Friday that was the first time anyone had gone out of their way to thank him. He said he normally likes to try to follow up with the people he comes in contact with to see how they're doing.
He said he still wonders how the suicidal woman he talked off the Robert Redden Footbridge last July is doing.
"I hope she got the help she needed," he said.
She had crawled over the railing containing hundreds of "love locks" and was ready to jump, telling Kasmar and a responding sergeant she wanted to die. Kasmar could tell she'd been drinking and so tried to reason with her and keep her calm.
He said that although that isn't the highest bridge around, he figured it was at least a 50-foot drop into the Oostanaula that was running low, exposing a concrete stabilizer right below her.
"My biggest fear was that if she went over, she'd hit that cement piece and be killed," he said. "At the same time, I had a regard for my own safety because if I got hurt, I wouldn't be able to help her. But I told her she needs to find a professional to talk to, instead of resorting to a permanent solution to a temporary problem."
Eventually, the woman let her guard down enough to enable Kasmar to grab her arm and get her to safety with the help of the sergeant.
The other two incidences that helped Kasmar earn his awards involved reviving a heart attack victim and treating a woman who'd received a deep cut to her wrist by her angry son.
Kasmar said he can't imagine doing anything else for a living, although he would like to become a captain one day.
To relax he spends time with his girlfriend, Nora Cook, takes in a funny movie like his favorite "The Blues Brothers," or heads to a shooting range.
He also loves to sky dive and figures he has more than 7,300 jumps under his belt.
But what he's loved since he was a young boy is simply helping others.
"Just because I wear this uniform, doesn't mean I'm an evil person," he said. "We're people just like everyone else. I like to say I have a pretty big heart. But I'm not a spotlight person. I was really uncomfortable getting that award the other night. But if it helps people realize we are here to serve them, that makes it worth it."