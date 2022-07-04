Police are searching for 20-year-old Stephano Tyrique Green who is accused of a Sunday evening shooting death in North Rome.
According to the Rome Police Department:
On Sunday July 3 at about 5:50 pm Rome/Floyd 911 received a call of a vehicle accident with injury near the intersection of Tolbert Street at North Avenue. Other callers told 911 the driver had been shot. Upon officers arrival they found the victim with a gunshot wound. Officers began rendering first aid until emergency medical personnel arrived.
The victim, identified as 40-year-old Derricus Whatley of Rome, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Rome police criminal investigators assumed control of the scene and investigation.
"If anyone has knowledge of Green's location please contact 911 or call the Rome Police Department at 706-238-5111," RPD Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett said.
Green, a former Rome High School football player, received an honorable mention in the 2019 for the Rome News-Tribune 7-5A All-Region Team. More recently, Green was arrested on Oct. 28 at his home on Green and Gold Boulevard on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, theft by receiving stolen property and reckless driving charges.
He's the second former RHS football player involved in a shooting death recently, the last one was the victim of the crime. There have not been any direct connections that indicate the two crimes are related.
