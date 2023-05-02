Calhoun Avenue Shooting

Rome police are investigating a shooting which took place in front of a home on Calhoun Avenue Tuesday morning before 11 a.m. Police reported the man, a Black man in his 30s was shot in the head and transported to the hospital. 

