Rome police are investigating a shooting which took place in front of a home on Calhoun Avenue Tuesday morning before 11 a.m. Police reported the man, a Black man in his 30s was shot in the head and transported to the hospital.
A man was arrested and charged with shooting a 50-year-old man in the head on the 500 block of Calhoun Avenue Tuesday morning.
The victim, identified as Johnny Napoleon Gibbs, was in critical condition at Atrium Floyd Health Hospital with a single gunshot wound to the head. As of Tuesday afternoon police had not identified a motive.
Rome police arrested 43-year-old Anderous Cunnigham Tuesday afternoon and charged him with felony aggravated assault and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.
As word spread of the shooting in the neighborhood, numerous residents flocked to the scene trying to confirm if rumors of the shooting were true.
At one point, two people identifying themselves as Gibbs' family members ran to the scene pleading with officers for information on the condition of the victim who was transported away in an ambulance.
So far, there have been five shooting deaths in Rome in the last three months.
On April 5, two people were killed during a murder-suicide at Truett's Chick-fil-A on Shorter Avenue. Cassie Davis, who just turned 39, was shot three times with a revolver by Anthony Wayne Green, 56. Green then turned the gun on himself, both were pronounced dead at the scene.
On March 31, a 74-year-old Rome man, Will Henry Ford Sr., is accused of shooting and killing 61-year-old Harriett Ann Turner at his home with a single shot of a 12-gauge shotgun to the chest.
On March 4, 21-year-old Ellis Geoffery Marrs was charged with the shooting death of 51-year-old Iris Dail Edwards in a home in the Woodfin subdivision off Chulio Road.
On Feb. 4, Samuel Franklin Jr., of Aragon, was killed in a shooting at Park Homes on Reservoir Street off Turner McCall Boulevard. Franklin was found lying outside the building with a gunshot wound.