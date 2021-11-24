The Rome Police Department and Floyd County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday they've once again met the high standard that the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies expects.
CALEA is an international body that certifies that law enforcement agencies are following best practices in a wide range of areas.
Participation is voluntary. Agencies must submit hundreds of documents each year showing proof of compliance with the standards set by CALEA. Annual reviews are conducted by assessors from outside agencies and an on-site review by the Commission is conducted every four years.
A review team was in Rome in July, gathering data for the local reaccreditation assessments. In addition to examining agency operations, they held a public hearing to take comments from the community.
The Rome Police Department was first accredited in 1986, becoming the second department in the state of Georgia to achieve the status. It's since been reaccredited 11 times by showing compliance with the 454 standards required.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office was awarded its fourth reaccreditation, having been a member of CALEA since 2011. There are 181 standards that agency must meet.
Both agencies -- under Police Chief Denise Downer McKinney and Sheriff Dave Roberson -- participate in the program to ensure they are providing the best service for Rome and Floyd County.