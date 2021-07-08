The Rome Police Department should be receiving word from the Commission of Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies on their reaccreditation in the next few weeks.
However, Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett said she's confident that they'll be reaccredited based on the strong positive feedback they heard from the community at their public hearing Wednesday night.
CALEA was founded in 1979 by several national law enforcement executive associations to set the gold standard for agencies. The voluntary accreditation program covers four basic areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations and support services.
The RPD was one of the first agencies in Georgia to become nationally accredited by CALEA, in 1986, Burnett said. They were also the second department in Georgia to become accredited at the state level and have been since 1998.
A collection of community members participated in both the live public comment and the phone call comment submission this week to give feedback on the department. RPD didn't receive any complaints or suggestions on how to improve, according to Burnett.
"They talked about the police department being one of honor and integrity and being committed to the community," she said. "They talked about some of their personal contacts with us and gave examples on how we assisted them. None of them had any recommendations for improvement."
Now the department is waiting on the lead assessor to meet with his team and put together a review based on the comments, as well as the department's files and policies. They'll then put together a recommendation to go before the CALEA board and hear back at a later date.
"From everything we can gather, everything was positive, we couldn't find anything we didn't comply with so we met all 469 standards," the assistant chief said. "During this time, we didn't even have a community member with a recommendation."
She estimates that about 25 to 30 members of the Rome community gave feedback during the assessment.
If reaccredited, this would be the police department's 12th CALEA accreditation since 1986. According to Burnett, less than 4% of police departments around the country are CALEA accredited.
"It's a voluntary process and takes a lot of work to comply with all the standards," Burnett said. "We've been doing this since 1986 and we'll continue doing it well after the current administration retires."