Rome's chief of police, Denise Downer-McKinney, has been awarded Outstanding Chief of the Year by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police.
RPD Chief Downer-McKinney was selected for her service to the association, service to the community and accomplishments as a law enforcement administrator. With more than 37 years of experience with the Rome Police Department, Chief Downer-McKinney has built her career around caring for her community.
She holds a bachelor's degree in Social Work from the University of Cincinnati and a master’s degree in Public Administration from Columbus State University. She is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, Georgia Law Enforcement Command College, and the Georgia-International Law Enforcement Exchange. She serves on many local community boards including the Floyd Hospital Executive Board, Hospitality House Board, Rome Floyd Chamber and Rotary Club. She has developed programs that have proven critical to increasing and improving relationships in the community including the expansion of the Citizen’s Police Academy and the launch of the Pastoral Police Academy. These programs have enabled officers to build new bridges between the department and the community. Chief Downer-McKinney serves as both a mentor and a role model for many young women and law enforcement officers across the state.