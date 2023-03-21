Rome Police Chief Denise Downer-McKinney (center) was honored in the Georgia Senate on Monday as the state's Outstanding Police Chief of the Year. She's pictured with (clockwise from right, first row) Sens. John Albers and Chuck Hufstetler, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Sen. Colton Moore, (second row) Breanna McKinney, GACP Director Butch Ayers and RPD Maj. Chris DeHart.
Rome Police Chief Denise Downer-McKinney was honored by the Georgia Senate in Atlanta with a resolution sponsored by Sen. John Albers, who chairs the public safety committee.
"She is the first female to be named Outstanding Georgia Police Chief of the Year by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police," the Roswell Republican said in introducing her to the chamber.
Senate Resolution 180 was cosponsored by Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, who spoke of Downer-McKinney's professional background and accomplishments. Then he shared some personal observations about the department she commands, stemming from the summer of unrest in 2020.
"When trouble was happening in a lot of communities... they got together with our community and they talked," Hufstetler said. "Because of her hard work and others', Rome escaped what was happening in other communities. I'm proud to have her here."
The chief expressed thanks to the state Senate and the GAPC, and confidence in her agency.
"One of the things I've strived for is to hire people -- and for myself -- to always have a servant's heart," she said. "You have to have a heart to serve your community."
Downer-McKinney joined the Rome Police Department in 1981, rose to captain in 1991 and was promoted to major in 2010. She became the city's first Black chief of police in 2016.
Through the years, she's graduated from numerous law enforcement leadership programs, including the FBI National Academy, Georgia Law Enforcement Command College and the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange program. She holds a Master of Public Administration degree from Columbus State University.
Among the boards Downer-McKinney has served on are the state's Criminal Justice Coordinating Council -- tasked with supporting innovative programs and services and empowering crime victims -- and the Hospital Authority of Floyd County.
She and her husband, Archie, have been married for 30 years and have three children.