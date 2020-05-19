The Rome Police Department is adopting an online tool which will allow people to report incidents such as theft, lost property or damaged property via the department's website.
"We recognize that COVID-19 has changed our lives in many ways," RPD Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett said in a press release. "We want everyone to stay safe during these times and still have access to file non-emergency reports without the need for person to person contact with a police officer."
This tool isn't for those who need immediate assistance or need an officer for help. Primarily the online report forms are small property crimes within the city limits -- less than $1,500 in the case of theft or less than $500 in the case of property damage.
This online tool isn't intended for anyone to use in the case of an emergency, where a person is injured or if an officer will need to collect physical evidence.
"Persons needing a report where the suspect is present or there is a need for immediate police or medical assistance should not use this reporting option," a press release stated. "Those persons should call 911 and request an officer."
The online reports will be available and functioning beginning on Thursday, May 21.
"Please do not call 911 for instructions on how to use this program," the press release stated. "The program is user friendly and will guide you through the process and a FAQ section to assist you."
The report can be found at https://www.romefloyd.com/departments/rome-police-department.