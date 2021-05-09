The Rome City Commission will consider a framework for a new Landmarking Committee on Monday night.
The committee will be charged with identifying community landmarks and proposing new ones.
Commissioners voted to create the committee a year ago, partly in response to a decision to relocate the statue of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest from Myrtle Hill Cemetery.
The board's General Administration Committee is recommending the committee include a city commissioner as chair. The four other members would be representatives of the Rome Area History Center and Rome Area Heritage Foundation and two from the public at large.
Commissioner Jamie Doss has said that a citizens committee trying to write language for a marker more fully detailing Forrest's controversial history has put its work on hold until a decision is made on its location.
City Commissioners will caucus at 5 p.m. and start its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St. Both sessions are public.
Commissioners may, or may not, take action on a request to rezone property on Woodrow Wilson Way for a new apartment complex being proposed by Gateway Development.
The board tabled action two weeks ago, at the developer's request, to give the company time to get its financial package in order. Gateway, which also developed the Highland Estates multifamily complex on Woodrow Wilson Way a couple of year ago, is expected to seek tax credit financing for the new project.
The commission held a public hearing two weeks ago on the request two weeks ago but received no comment, pro or con. They can act on the request Tuesday or vote to leave it tabled.
Commissioners will hold a first reading on a rezoning request to Urban Mixed Use status for parcels on Martin Luther King Drive and Gibbons Street, for a new apartment building. The public hearing and decision isn't scheduled until May 24. The planning commission recommended denial in a 5-3 vote last week.
An ordinance that would allow the city to collect hotel/motel taxes from operators of Airbnb and Vacation Rental by Owner properties will also be placed on first reading, with the public hearing slated for May 24.