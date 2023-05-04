Rome planning director heading for job with private planning firm

Rome-Floyd Planning Director Artagus Newell (from left) talks with Doug Walker with the City of Rome and Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord following a recent Rome-Floyd Joint Services Committee meeting.

 David Crowder

This story is available through a news partnership with WRGA Radio, more coverage can be found on WRGAnews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In