Rome Police Capt. Chris DeHart has responded to fatal vehicle crashes for the past 20 years and he's had enough.
"I think everyone here has been a part of a fatal crash and I myself am tired of working crashes," DeHart said at a ceremony Thursday recognizing the efforts of the Selective Enforcement Unit. "One piece of education we can provide, one car seat we can give out, one drunk we can get off the highway, one person we can convince to put their phone down, in time it will pay off in the long run. Even if it's just that one moment that that one driver makes it home safely, we know we've done our job correctly."
DeHart pointed out during RPD's annual Selective Enforcement Unit Press Conference and Department Awards in the Rome City Municipal Court Room that the point of the SEU recognition program is not to highlight the fact that the officers are writing traffic citations for speeding, driving under the influence, distracted driving and seat belt violations.
Rather, he wants people to understand they are helping save lives.
"My hat is off to you guys," DeHart told the five recipients of the awards and one of their supervisors, Sgt. Chase Burnes. "I'm proud to work with you."
Last year in Rome, there were a total of 2,490 wrecks resulting in six deaths, according to statistics provided by Major Rodney Bailey.
Compared to 2018, that was an increase of 368 crashes and three fatalities, he said.
In 2019, 39 of the wrecks were DUI-related and 106 involved unrestrained occupants.
Bailey said there was one DUI-related death in both 2018 and 2019 and two deaths in 2019 related to unrestrained occupants, compared to one fatality for that category in 2018.
In 2019, there were a total of 558 crashes with injuries, compared to 509 injury crashes the year before.
DeHart said the goal for 2020 will be to reduce the number of crashes resulting in injuries and deaths. He pointed out that distracted driving continues to be a top concern.
"One thing we want to do for this year is get back involved with the local high schools to work with them on distracted driving and speed awareness," DeHart said, adding Sgt. Chase Burnes will be spearheading that effort.
Also a top priority for this year is continuing with the Safe City Initiative that focuses on providing car seats and educating parents and caregivers on the proper way to use them to keep children safe, he said.
After the press briefing, the following awards were issued:
* PFC Ricky Mills was named 2019 Traffic Officer of the Year. He also was given the Award of Excellence for Speed Awareness.
* Sgt. Brandon Brown was given the Award of Excellence for Occupant Protection.
* PFC David McGuire was given the Award of Excellence for Distracted Driving.
* PFC Zach Colvin won the Award of Excellence for DUI Awareness.
* PFC Michael Bridges won the Award of Excellence for Traffic Safety.