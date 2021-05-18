The Rome Police Department recently received 75 new body cameras for their patrol officers after years of trying to get the purchase included in their budget.
"We've always had mobile cameras and audio recorders, but this will help us a lot in our field," Chief Denise Downer-McKinney said at a Rome public safety meeting Tuesday. "We've been working with IT in order to get things rolling. We still need to do policy review and we also have to do training before it rolls out."
The cost is about $80,000 and is mostly coming out of the capital budget.
At the beginning of the meeting, Public Animal Welfare Services Director Jeff Mitchell went over some of the ordinances they're working on updating.
There are also a few new proposals that would greatly impact pet owners around Rome and Floyd County, he said. The first is a requirement to spay and neuter dogs and cats within 30 days after the animal turns six months old.
Mitchell said it's increasingly clear that they're not able to rescue and adopt their way out of a crowded animal shelter. By instituting this ordinance, they would be able to target puppy mills and backyard breeders that cause pack dog situations, he said.
For owners who wish to only breed their animal once, they would have to get a license from the Georgia Department of Agriculture, which would be about $40.
Another proposed ordinance would ban unassisted tethers in the city and county, meaning it would be illegal for owners to leave their dogs on chains in their yards.
There are a number of issues associated with tethering dogs, Mitchell said, including an increase in aggression and the possibility of the animal getting hanged. They’ve also had reports of a small dog tethered by a chain that outweighs that dog.
Mitchell also noted that, often times when people chain a dog out front, that dog could be acting as a guard dog or security system for illegal activity going on at the residence. He mentioned that Floyd County Police Chief Mark Wallace made note of this as well.
"Our main reason for this ordinance, though, is to reduce the amount of bite cases in the county and create a better environment for dogs," Mitchell said.
The ordinances still need some work before they make their way to the Floyd County and Rome City commissions. However, Mitchell said he's gotten some good feedback by government officials.