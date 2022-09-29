Rome is opening two city facilities to provide indoor locations for homecoming photos on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Several local high schools have homecoming scheduled for this Saturday; the city is offering indoor locations for parents and students to take photos since rain is forecasted, limiting outdoor photo options.
Wendy Reid, the City of Rome facilities manager developed the idea. "I received several phone calls this week from the public asking about indoor spaces for homecoming photos due to the expected weather. Both these city facilities have beautiful architectural details and offer great photo ops to create memorable homecoming pictures," said Wendy.
The Rome Area History Center is a historic building featuring hardwood floors, exposed brick, and floor to ceiling windows. Separate spaces will be set-up for staging photos including an antique Victorian sofa for seated portraits and a decorative wooden bar for standing portraits.
The Rome City Hall and Auditorium features high ceiling corridors with marble staircases that are great for group photos. The deep red and black velvet stage curtains offer a dramatic backdrop and the opera boxes are also fun for photos.
The public can access Rome City Hall, located at 601 Broad Street through the front doors; there is also an ADA accessible entrance on the side at Water Billing. The public can access the Rome Area Center event floor from the back entrance on Tribune Street and take the elevator upstairs or from the front entrance located at 305 Broad Street.
Downtown street parking is limited to 3 hours; the 3rd Avenue parking deck adjacent to the history center is $2 for all-day parking; there is plenty of parking at Rome City Hall since there are no events booked on Saturday.
For questions, contact Wendy Reid at 706-236-4416.