Rome City Commissioners approved on Monday a zoning amendment that will allow townhouse and duplex developments to be built off major thoroughfares.
The amendment to the Unified Land Development Code had been tabled at a previous meeting. Prior to the amendment, regulations barred multi-family housing on main roads due to safety and traffic concerns.
However, the limitation pushed those developments into established neighborhoods, Rome-Floyd Planning Department staff noted in a report.
The new regulation requires each development to have at least 300 feet of road frontage, with a single driveway shared by all the units.
Commissioner Bill Collins initially opposed the amendment and expressed his sentiments during the premeeting caucus on Monday.
He said that the amendment would allow developers to sidestep the zoning process. Commissioner Bonny Askew also was concerned about the precedent.
"The question is if someone else in another area comes in and asks to be rezoned, do we have a leg to stand on to say no," he asked.
"Absolutely," City Manager Sammy Rich said.
Planning Department Director Artagus Newell said the amendment would allow several proposed projects to move forward -- but developers seeking to rezone would still have to go through the zoning process.
The measure passed unanimously.
Prior to that vote, residents from the North Pointe subdivision off the North Broad Extension Southeast addressed the commission, stating their concern about the condition of roads with now 60-plus homes planned for another subdivision served by that road.
"It's going to be an unbearable situation for the amount of traffic that's going to be in that area," resident Sam Evans told the commission.
They also spoke of issues with a retention pond as well concerns for water pressure in the subdivision.
Also on Monday, commissioners approved an amendment to the alcohol serving ordinance.
The change puts wine in the same category as beer as far as the hours it can be served, City Clerk Joe Smith said. It allows wine to be poured as early as 6 a.m., like beer.
"So if you need a mimosa and you need it earlier than 10 (a.m.), you need this amendment," Rich said during the caucus discussion.
That measure passed unanimously.
Commissioners also approved the consolidation of the Cave Spring Housing Authority with the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority.