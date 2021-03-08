A major redevelopment in Rome’s River District could be underway by the end of the year.
City Commissioners unanimously endorsed on Monday the proposal from Four Stones Real Estate IMPACT Rome River District LLC. They authorized City Manager Sammy Rich to start negotiations for the group to purchase and redevelop two city-owned acres next to the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk hotel.
Jeff Warwick, one of the FSRE partners, said they want to move simultaneously with the first phase of a larger project, which would encompass most of the property on the south side of West Third Street — from the hotel to North Fifth Avenue.
“It’s really anchored by a multi-family workforce housing project,” Warwick said. “We see a huge need for housing in the area and we see the demand is there.”
The two-acre tract owned by the city would be targeted for a farmers and artisans market with a rooftop deck and amphitheater. The plan also includes what might be converted shipping containers to serve as kiosks for festivals.
“If we do this right then we’ve created ... an artisan retail district,” Warwick said. “What we always want to do is complement Broad Street.”
The first phase of the FSRE plan includes a $43 million investment.
The board also voted unanimously to extend the city facial covering emergency ordinance through April 5.
Commissioner Sundai Stevenson said a consortium of groups are working on a plan to get 80% of the community vaccinated for COVID-19 by Nov. 30.
Commissioner Wendy Davis also asked why there’s been little effort to enforce the governor’s public health emergency order. Rich said authorities are trying to make those few entertainment venues where crowds have been gathering aware of capacity regulations and social distancing.
The board tabled action on a proposal to award a contract for a joint city/county employee health clinic after what Mayor Craig McDaniel referred to as “spirited” conversation about the project during caucus.
City Attorney Andy Davis started the discussion by reading a city charter section regarding potential conflicts of interests related to commissioners having a business or direct family relationship with one or more of the bidders, specifically Redmond Regional Medical Center or Floyd Medical Center.
Davis said he is not aware of what conflicts might exist, but at the end of the discussion the issue was referred back to the board’s General Administration Committee.