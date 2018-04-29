Rome offices moved while Carnegie building reroofed, treated for mold problem
City of Rome offices will be moving out of the Carnegie building this week, relocating to sites on Broad Street or Riverside Parkway for most of the rest of the year. Mold has been discovered in the Carnegie and the building needs to be completely reroofed.
City Manager Sammy Rich confirmed over the weekend that the Building Inspection, Zoning, Planning, Community Development and Human Resources are moving to suites in Tom Bennett's Riverside Business Park across Riverside Parkway from Chieftains Museum.
Building Inspection, Zoning, Planning and Community Development will all be in one building. Community Development Director Bekki Fox said they will be located in building 508, while Human Resources will be in a separate building, 512, which sits slightly behind 508.
Downtown Development and Downtown Parking offices will be moved to the Rome Area History Museum, 305 Broad Street.
All of the various office phone numbers and email addresses will remain unchanged during the move.
"We could have found a better way to spend a weekend in late April," Rich said Saturday as some of the furnishings were moved from the Carnegie.
As furniture, files and storage units are moved out of the Carnegie, they pass through a decontamination tent at the rear of the building. A serious mold problem was found in the Carnegie, largely the result of a bad roof that will be completely replaced. Air filters have been scrubbing the air in the building for over a week while city leaders scrambled to find short-term office space.
Rich has indicated that repairs to the Carnegie building are expected to take about six months.