Rome, Bartow and the rest of Northwest Georgia received another mixed labor report to start 2022 from the Georgia Department of Labor.
Despite "help wanted" signs plastering billboards around town as well as displays in front of retailers and restaurants, Floyd County did see an increase in the local work force while Bartow and the region saw all-time highs in their respective work forces.
Those records and increases weren't enough to hold the unemployment rate at December levels, however. Floyd posted a 3.3% jobless rate as did Polk, while Bartow was at 3.2%. Chattooga was the highest at 4.2% while Gordon County was the lowest at 2.9% in January.
Rome's unemployment rate for January was 3.3%, up six-tenths of a percent over December. A year ago, the rate was 4.8%. Despite this, Rome saw a rise in the labor force in the month of January.
"Even though we continue to see Georgia's workforce be successfully employed in record-breaking numbers, there is still much more work to do as we continue to see hundreds of thousands of jobs needing to be filled,” said Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler.
Rome and Floyd County
The labor force increased in Rome by 126 and ended the month with 44,127. That number is up 290 when compared to January of 2021.
Rome finished the month with 42,679 employed residents. That number decreased by 123 over the month but is up by 964 when compared to the same time a year ago.
Rome ended January with 41,500 jobs. That number decreased by 500 from December to January but increased by 1,400 when compared to this time last year.
The number of unemployment claims went up by 106% in Rome in January. However, when compared to last January, claims were down by about 80%.
EmployGeorgia.com, the GDOL’s online job listing service, showed about 559 active job postings in Rome for January.
Cartersville and Bartow County
Bartow County recorded an unemployment rate of 3.2%, up six-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 4.8%. Despite this, Bartow County saw all-time highs in the labor force and the number of employed for the month of January.
The labor force increased in January by 474 to 52,542. That number is up 1,604 over the year.
Bartow County ended January with an all-time high of 50,862 employed residents. The number increased by 153 in January and was up 2,352 as compared to last year.
Initial claims for unemployment went up by 217% in January. When compared to last January, claims were down about 70%.
Employ Georgia showed 589 active job postings in Bartow County for January.
Northwest Georgia
The GDOL's Northwest Georgia region covers Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Walker and Whitfield counties.
The January preliminary unemployment rate was up five-tenths to 3.1% compared to December. The rate was 4.4% one year ago.
The region's labor force was up 2,111 from December and up 8,713 from a year ago, to 431,338.
The labor force was an all-time high.
The number of employed was down 193 compared to December but up 13,770 from a year earlier, to 417,925.
Initial claims were up 1,908 (129%) vs. December and down 10,679 (-76%) from a year ago, to 3,382.
Initial claims were up from December in Manufacturing and Construction, and down from a year ago in Manufacturing and Accommodation and Food Services. There were 4,718 jobs in the region posted on Employ Georgia.