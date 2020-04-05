Well before the coronavirus brought its havoc, the print industry was already facing challenging times.
As audiences continue to transition from legacy to online media, the Rome News-Tribune valiantly embraced both — maintaining a seven-day print product while bolstering efforts on our website.
While many still favor the feel of a print newspaper in their hands, it’s becoming increasingly clear that a larger portion of our audience turns first to our digital products.
We “dug in our heels” in the fight to continue printing 365 days per year, but a new set of circumstances brought on by the coronavirus pandemic hastened a change for RN-T readers.
Many of our long-term customers have shuttered their businesses or reduced operations. The pandemic has created a rapid erosion of their revenue and subsequently the advertising dollars spent with this publication. Further, there is no clear, visible end to when economics may return to pre-crisis levels. To sustain operations and provide you with the quality, local journalism you’ve come to expect, our publishing cycle and the way we do business must change.
Today, we announce that, effective next weekend, the RN-T will begin a five-day-per-week print schedule, publishing Tuesday through Saturday. The newsroom will continue to operate seven days a week to keep our online news and sports coverage up to date.
The product you have come to know as the “Sunday paper” will remain much the same — just delivered to your door a day earlier on Saturday. We will combine elements of both the Saturday and Sunday editions to create a new “Weekend” newspaper package. It will include the expanded news, sports, arts and lifestyle coverage, the advertising, preprint inserts, coupons and the color comics section you’ve grown accustomed to seeing in the Sunday edition.
Home-delivered subscription prices will not change, but remain well below the newsstand cost. An annual subscription will come with 260 issues of the RN-T brought to your home each year without charge for delivery. A subscription also includes complete access to RN-T.com, the digital replica of the print paper, as well as the quarterly Rome Life magazine, the annual Outlook 2020 magazine and the annual high school football Pigskin Preview magazine. All that news, information, advertising and amusement for just 73 cents per day.
The history of this newspaper is a long one, beginning in 1843 when the Rome News-Tribune first published as a weekly. Other than several months during the Civil War the newspaper has published continually since. Through the course of time days were added to our publication, but it wasn’t until 1998 that the Rome News-Tribune added a Saturday paper to become a seven-day publication.
Looking at this history, we see a publication that adapted to reader desires and what the market would bear. Today’s announced change in publication frequency continues that strategy. The other daily newspaper published by Times-Journal Inc., The Marietta Daily Journal, is also switching to five-day-a-week publication.
In navigating the demanding and changing environment, our mission hasn’t changed: to earn your trust and support while providing the community news you want and the information you need, especially in these challenging times.