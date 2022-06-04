Rome News-Tribune brings in Georgia Press Association awards for columns, editorial writing, sports Jun 4, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Rome News-Tribune brought in seven awards during the 2021 Georgia Press Association Better Newspaper contest.The newspaper won top spots in Feature Writing, Business Writing, Editorial Writing, Humorous Column, Sport Feature Writing and Best Newspaper Website.Awarded were:♦ Sports Editor Alex Farrer, second place, Sports Feature Writing♦ Severo Avila, first place, Joe Parham Trophy for Humorous Column♦ Severo Avila, first place, Feature Writing♦ John Bailey, second place, Business Writing♦ John Bailey, second place, Editorial Writing♦ John Bailey, third place, Editorial Writing♦ Rome News-Tribune, second place, Best Newspaper Website Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now 5-year-old Model boy drowns on Lake Allatoona Final season Stranger Things features Rome locations, debuts Friday Eight people face weapons, drug charges in murder investigation, no one charged with homicide yet 2 arrested on meth charges Report: Floyd County man charged with DUI, vehicular homicide in fatal Armuchee wreck Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists