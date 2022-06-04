Editorial

The Rome News-Tribune brought in seven awards during the 2021 Georgia Press Association Better Newspaper contest.

The newspaper won top spots in Feature Writing, Business Writing, Editorial Writing, Humorous Column, Sport Feature Writing and Best Newspaper Website.

Awarded were:

♦ Sports Editor Alex Farrer, second place, Sports Feature Writing

♦ Severo Avila, first place, Joe Parham Trophy for Humorous Column

♦ Severo Avila, first place, Feature Writing

♦ John Bailey, second place, Business Writing

♦ John Bailey, second place, Editorial Writing

♦ John Bailey, third place, Editorial Writing

♦ Rome News-Tribune, second place, Best Newspaper Website

