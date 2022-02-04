Hometown Headlines, a news website serving Rome and Floyd County for nearly two decades, has been purchased by Times-Journal Inc., parent company of the Rome News-Tribune.
As part of the acquisition, John Druckenmiller, who headed up Hometown Headlines for 18 years after serving as editor of the Rome News-Tribune, will rejoin the RNT staff as enterprise editor, working with John Bailey, the news group’s executive editor.
Hometown Headlines will continue as a publication of the RNT and also be integrated into the newspaper’s online platforms.
“We’ve long admired ‘Druck’s’ journalism — while with the News-Tribune and since he launched Hometown Headlines in 2004,” Times-Journal owner Otis Brumby III said. “The plan is to make this acquisition beneficial to Hometown Headlines, our company and most importantly, to better serve the Rome community.”
“We’d like to welcome John home,” Bailey said. “He’s been a resource I’ve drawn on for some time and a colleague. We’re excited to add his voice and that experience to our publications.”
Said Druckenmiller: “It’s good to be home. We moved to Rome 20 years ago this summer to join the News-Tribune and to raise our son in such a family-focused environment. From print to broadcast to our regional Hometown websites, we’ve been blessed to have a ringside seat charting the changes in our communities.
“Our job will be to continue to provide and develop the best media options for our communities. We hope to try a few new things along the way,” he continued. “There has never been a more exciting time to be in the media business. This deal is a commitment to further expand how we do all that.”
Druckenmiller, 67, is a 44-year media veteran. In addition to managing the HH media group platforms, he hosted the two-hour weekday Hometown Headlines Radio Edition and spent several years as the afternoon news anchor on K-98.
Druckenmiller has worked for four Georgia newspapers: the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Fulton County Daily Report, The Times in Gainesville and the Rome News-Tribune. Other career stops include USA Today; Florida Today; The Fresno, Calif., Bee; the Fort Myers, Fla., News-Press; and The Ledger, Lakeland, Fla.
A Barberton, Ohio, native, he is a graduate of the University of Florida’s College of Journalism and Communications, and furthered his studies at Georgia State.
Beyond his journalistic pursuits, Druckenmiller has been active within the Rome community as a two-time chairman of the regional board of Blood Assurance, board member of the Rome-Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth, finance committee and planning committee member and usher at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus Council and served on the St. Mary’s Catholic School advisory board.
He is married to the former Jean Wilkening and they have one son, Jack, a senior at UGA majoring in civil engineering. They reside in Rome.