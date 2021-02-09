Rome City Commissioners have named members of a monument interpretation advisory committee, which was authorized by the board last summer.
Sam Malone, Jeff Brown, Timothy Pitts, Jim Belzer, Hugh Durden and Faye Hicks have been put forward for the committee. The city held a first reading Monday and is expected to formally approve the list at the commission's next meeting
The six-person committee will choose a seventh member and that person will serve as chair.
City Clerk Joe Smith said that once the chair is chosen, the committee will have 180 days to complete its work.
The committee is charged with developing the language for an additional marker that will be placed next to the Nathan Forrest monument base in Myrtle Hill Cemetery. That marker will potentially detail some of the controversial elements of the Confederate general's life, which could include the massacre of Black American troops at Fort Pillow or his role in the formation of the Ku Klux Klan.
City Commissioner Jamie Doss said that some commissioners also are interested in recognizing historical icons within the community while others wish to identify other historic properties across the city.
"We know the first African-American school was up near the Clock Tower," Doss said. "We don't want to landmark too many properties at one time. We've got too much history. Not all of it is pretty."