Rome City Commissioners took the first step Monday toward changing a city-wide curfew for teens from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The curfew applies to all people under the age of 17 who are not accompanied by a responsible adult. Commissioner Bonny Askew said the Public Safety Committee recommended the move after a rolling fight downtown on Aug. 14.
Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett called the fights “heart wrenching at best.” She said charges were filed against nine juveniles and two adults. They ranged in age from 14 to 17.
Askew also called for the creation of a task force to come up with a plan for other things for young people to do — with representatives of the downtown community, faith-based leaders, law enforcement and youth.
“We can start with some people from High School Leadership Rome because that’s a good cross-section of kids from all over the county,” Askew said. “If they don’t feel welcome as young people then they will not feel welcome downtown when they get old enough.”
Commissioner Wendy Davis had a similar concern, saying the curfew change might send a message to young people that Rome doesn’t want them to be enjoying the city without their parents.
Commissioner Sundai Stevenson expressed a willingness to help get local churches involved. She also worried about the impact on youth walking home after football games, which typically don’t end until after 10 p.m.
That prompted Burnett to stress that police would not take issue with people who were not misbehaving.
“If they’re doing absolutely nothing wrong, just simply enjoying a good night out, they’ve got their ice cream and they’re on their way home, they will never catch our attention,” she said.
Askew confirmed that. He said he was downtown this past Saturday and saw a lot of youth out close to the 11 p.m. curfew, but nobody was causing any problems and the police did not get involved.
A second reading and adoption of the curfew change is slated for the Commission’s Sept. 13 meeting.