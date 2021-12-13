No public input was offered during the first reading of Rome’s proposed 2022 budget on Monday. The second hearing and expected adoption will take place Dec. 20.
Finance Director Toni Rhinehart said there has been an increase of 9.8% in the digest from sales tax and ad valorem taxes.
Some additional expenditures next year include a plan to more aggressively tackle paving projects as well as an increase to the required contribution to the employee retirement plan, from $4.5 million to just over $5 million.
City Manager Sammy Rich also gained approval for a $436,000 earmark to buy 110 Broad St. to house a new business incubator in partnership with the Downtown Development Authority.
At the beginning of the 2022 budget period, there is a remaining fund balance of just over $3.5 million.
In other actions, city commissioners approved the closing of Jennings Street to set a location for the North Rome Youth Center outdoor recreation area, a SPLOST project. There is $600,000 allocated for that project.
The design is still in the planning stage. Rich described his idea as “something akin to a covered basketball pavilion.” With the street closing approved, the city will hire a firm to draw up plans.
There is some concern, City Commissioner Bonny Askew said, that the new park may take away from Eagle Park. Rich said it will not take anything away from the other park in North Rome, located off Howell Street.
There is a walking trail planned for Eagle Park, Rich said. “It’s just going to keep getting better and better.”
Commissioners also took a moment to recognize City Commissioner Wendy Davis, who will be stepping down from her post to run for the 14th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Commissioner-elect Elaina Beeman, who was in attendance, will fill that seat.
The board also approved a contract with the state regarding the widening of Second Avenue.
The city has asked to have the relocation of its water and sewer lines included in the construction contract. Under the contract with the Georgia Department of Transportation, the city will pay the full cost, estimated at $428,840.
The project begins at the Oostanaula River bridge just south of the intersection of West Third Street and North Second Avenue and runs for 0.6 miles to just north of the intersection of Turner McCall and Martha Berry boulevards.
The Y-shaped intersection there will be removed and traffic routed to a four-leg intersection at North Second Avenue and Turner McCall. There will be four 11-foot wide lanes: two in each direction separated by a 19-foot wide raised median.
Right of way acquisition has been underway since 2010 and the construction project is slated to go out for bid in July 2022.