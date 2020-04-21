A mother and her 18-year-old son were killed in a wreck that occurred Tuesday evening on Redmond Circle in West Rome.
According to Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor:
Valerie Watts, 52, and her son, Antwan Jamerson, were two of the three people in a white car that collided with a white Ford F-350 work truck near West Butler Street just before 6:30 p.m.
Watts and Jamerson, both of Rome, were pronounced dead at the scene. The third person, a man, was still in a local hospital Wednesday and listed in critical, but stable, condition.
Rome police Sgt. Brandon Pledger said Tuesday the car was traveling south on Redmond Circle near West Butler Street when it collided with a white Ford 350 work truck going north just before 6:30 p.m.
According to Pledger, The car rolled over and landed on its roof on the west shoulder of the road with a driver and two passengers trapped inside.
The third person was still inside the car more than 30 minutes after the wreck but rescue crews stopped working to get them out when the Floyd County Chief Deputy Coroner Connie Chandler arrived on the scene.
The driver of the truck was checked out at the scene and was fine.
One of Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Teams were called in to help determine the details of the wreck. GSP is in charge of the investigation.