A Rome mother and her 18-year-old son were killed while another person was hospitalized in critical condition after a wreck that occurred Tuesday evening on Redmond Circle in West Rome.
All three were in a southbound 1997 Infiniti I30. A 2015 Ford F-450 4x4 Crew Cab truck going north crossed the center line near West Butler Street and stuck the front of the sedan around 6:20 p.m., according to the Georgia State Patrol.
The car rolled over and landed on its roof before coming to rest on the west side of the road.
According to the GSP Public Information Office and Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor:
The driver of the Infiniti, Valerie Watts, 51, and her son, Antwan Jamerson, a passenger in the back seat of the car, were pronounced dead at the scene. The third person, Thomas Watts, 49, of Rome, was injured and transported to Floyd Medical Center.
Proctor said Watts was in critical but stable condition Wednesday afternoon. His relation to the other two victims was unknown.
The driver of the truck, Ronnie Barker, 36, of Lindale, was not injured. The truck had tool boxes and equipment in the back and featured logos for WC Timber out of Rome.
Charges are pending the conclusion of the GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team’s full report. Proctor said an exact cause for the wreck has not been determined.
Chris Gunnells came upon the scene soon after it happened. He took a knee on the side of the road while first responders worked to free the occupants of the car.
“As a curious bystander, just to put in a prayer for those who are hurt,” he said.
Those first on the scene also reported a dog was in the car and was badly injured. Rome police Sgt. Brandon Pledger confirmed that a dog was removed from the vehicle. It suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.
The wreck blocked traffic on the stretch of Redmond Circle between the Walmart and Garden Lakes Baptist Church for a few hours as Rome-Floyd County firefighters and rescue personnel worked the scene and GSP investigators began their investigation.
