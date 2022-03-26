To thank students for overcoming the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, eighth grade band director Cory Newton, seventh grade band director Ben G. Williams and choir director Jessica Kennedy planned a field trip to Universal Studios and Sea World for their students.
Newton has been a band director at Rome Middle for three years, and in that time he’s observed the obstacles students have faced the past two and a half years.
“The biggest thing they had to overcome, which many of us have had to overcome, is social isolation,” Newton said. “For so long we were told to not leave your house and pretty much stay to your self. Especially for students, they’re so social, to then be stuck at home or presumably stuck at home I think its traumatic.”
The band finally reconnected last school year.
“It felt like the gang was back together again,” he said, but students had to work around new covid protocols. According to Newton, the band held classes outside which meant they braved the the outdoor elements. Hot pavement, 90 degree weather, loud buses and their exhaust fumes all wrapped their way into practice. Despite these factors, the students never complained Newton stated.
Reuniting in person gave students and teachers a moment to recalibrate. In person band classes has “helped put a lot” with students socialization, and even pre-pandemic behavioral issues began to go away, Newton reflected.
His approach as a band director also changed through this time. He began to focus on the process of performing rather than the outcome because there was no guarantee that the band would play any concerts. With the product removed we just sort of had to focus on enjoying each other and enjoying making music,” Newton said.
To recognize the students’ hard work and their spirit of compromise, the band will be going to Orlando over spring break. There, they will be enjoying themselves at two amusement parks with no focus on performing.
“This is just a fun trip. We’re not performing... we’re having fun with each other to celebrate what we’ve come through and to reward the students,” he stated.
Newton hopes to continue to plan trips for students at least once a year in hopes it will broaden their horizons. “It’s a real treat especially to get to see our under privileged students be excited about getting to do something so big and exciting,” Newton said. While the trip isn’t free to students, the band held a fundraiser in October to remove some of the cost for families.
With the band back together in harmony, Newton said, “We’re all just so thankful to be able to do this.”
Seventh grade band members, eighth grade band members, and Grand Illusion members all have the opportunity to participate in the trip.