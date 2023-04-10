A Rome man faces several felony charges after police say he threatened, spit on and attacked police officers after several incidents at other locations in Rome.
A second man involved in those incidents also was jailed.
According to Rome Police Department and Floyd County Jail reports:
The series of incidents began on Friday around 2 p.m. when 38-year-old Jerimiah Thomas-Matthew John Curley approached a home in East Rome and began instigating an argument, using racial slurs. He then pulled his pants down, showing his genitals to 45-year-old Christopher Michael Carson and Carson's mother.
Carson followed Curley to Lambert's on East 14th Street and police were called to reports of an altercation at the store. Police arrived at 2:47 p.m. and the store manager told officers that the two men had been in the store fighting.
When Carson entered the store, the manager said, Carson stated "You want me? You got me!" and struck Curley. The two then began to grab items off the store shelves, throwing them at each other.
The two men went outside the store as the manager followed, reportedly saying "Why would you bring that mess to my store?" to the two men who were now across the street.
As Curley fled on a bicycle up Spring Street, Carson stepped toward the manager and brandished a knife stating, "I've got something for you." The manager told Carson she would shoot him if he continued to advance on her.
Cellphone video taken by a witness corroborated the manager's account of the events. Carson was arrested a short time later at his home and charged with felony terroristic threats and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Then on Sunday at the Hi-Tech on Dean Avenue, from which he had been banned the previous day, Curley was outside the store begging for money. An employee at the store stated that Curley came inside the store and was told to leave. Curley then began cussing at the employee and then at another person who was doing work on the building.
Curley left and later, around 2:14 p.m., police were called to reports of a person walking near the roadway, posing a possible traffic hazard. They stated that a man wearing a red bandanna, lime green shirt and "colorful pants" had been in the roadway. When a RPD officer arrived they found that man, identified as Curley, talking to a wall.
After police spoke to Curley, he threw coins at one of the officers, striking them in the leg. While being arrested, Curley began to yell he was going to find out who the police officer was and kill him and his family.
He also banged his head on the patrol car repeatedly and threatened to rape that police officer, as well as admitted to being in the Hi-Tech earlier in the day and "that he wasn't supposed to be there."
Once at the Floyd County Jail, Curley began spitting at police officers and jail staff. He also lunged back and grabbed an officer's genitals while yelling threatening statements about the officer and their family.
"Once jail personnel approached him, Mr. Curley began to spit in (the police officer's) direction, leaving saliva all over the booking counters," the report stated. "Jail staff placed a mask on him to attempt to prevent him from spreading saliva elsewhere. Mr. Curley continued to attempt to spit on (the police officer) and jail personnel even while the mask was on." Curley also threatened to kill himself in the process.
Curley is charged with two counts each of felony making terroristic threats, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor criminal trespass and misdemeanor sexual battery.
Both men remained in jail without bond as of Monday.